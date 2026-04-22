Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 22

The New York Yankees stayed hot on Tuesday with a 4-0 win to open up a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

New York is looking for its second straight series win after sweeping the Royals at home, while Boston is now 9-14 with losses in three of its last four games.

It’s a southpaw showdown on Wednesday night with Max Fried set to face off against Ranger Suarez.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Yankees vs. Red Sox on Wednesday, April 22.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+119)

Red Sox +1.5 (-143)

Moneyline

Yankees -143

Red Sox +119

Total

7.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Probable Pitchers

Yankees: Max Fried (2-1, 2.97 ERA)

Red Sox: Ranger Suarez (1-1, 3.22 ERA)

Yankees vs. Red Sox How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 21

Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park

How to Watch (TV): AmazonPV, NESN, MLBN

Yankees record: 14-9

Red Sox record: 9-14

Yankees vs. Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Aaron Judge OVER 0.5 Runs (-136)

Aaron Judge may only be batting .235 this season, but he also has 13 walks to go with his 20 hits for a .343 on base percentage. He’s scored 19 runs in 23 games, including at least one run in three straight, five of six, and seven of his last nine contests.

The Red Sox may try to pitch around Judge, so I didn’t want to take any total bases or hits prop, but he could easily either come around to score after getting walked or drive himself in.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction and Pick

The Red Sox are struggling right now, so this is a good chance for Fried to bounce back after allowing five runs on three hits to the Angels last time out. He also allowed just four runs in 18.1 IP against the Red Sox in three starts last season.

Ranger Suarez has allowed just five hits across 14 shutout innings in his last two starts, helping the Red Sox to victory in both outings.

This should be a pitcher’s duel at Fenway Park tonight.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-102)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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