Yankees vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Little League Classic
The New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers will travel to the Little League World Series for Sunday’s primetime matchup in the Little League Classic.
The only standalone game of the day (on ESPN) is a rubber match of a three-game set after New York shut out the Tigers on Friday and the Tigers returned the favor on Saturday.
AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal gets to face AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge in this game, so we should expect fireworks on both sides.
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers and how I’m betting on Sunday night’s matchup.
Yankees vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Yankees +1.5 (-205)
- Tigers -1.5 (+170)
Moneyline
- Yankees: +102
- Tigers: -122
Total
- 7.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Yankees vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- New York: Marcus Stroman (8-6, 4.01 ERA)
- Detroit: Tarik Skubal (14-4, 2.53 ERA)
Yankees vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 18
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Journey Bank Ballpark
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Yankees record: 73-51
- Tigers record: 60-64
Yankees vs. Tigers Key Players to Watch
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge: If the Yankees are going to get to Skubal, AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge is going to have to step up. Judge has been unreal this season, hitting .332 with 44 home runs. He’s also been solid against lefties, slashing .302/.511/.708 in 96 at bats.
Detroit Tigers
Tarik Skubal: The AL Cy Young favorite, Skubal has a 2.53 ERA, 2.64 FIP and an impressive 14-4 record so far in 2024. The lefty should have no problem shutting down a Yankees lineup that has struggled to hit lefties, ranking 24th in batting average against them this season.
Yankees vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
Arguably the game of the night since Skubal is on the mound, I broke down this matchup in today’s edition of Rounding the Bases – SI Betting’s straight up picks for every MLB game:
What an amazing price to get for the Tigers on Sunday Night Baseball.
AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal gets the ball in this one, and he's been lights out in 2024, posting a 2.53 ERA and 2.64 Fielding Independent Pitching. The Tigers are 16-8 in his starts, and I expect another win against the Yankees.
Not only has New York struggled against left-handed pitching, ranking 14th in OPS and 24th in batting average, but it has struggling righty Marcus Stroman on the bump in this one.
Stroman has a 6.66 ERA in six outings since July 1, and while the Yankees are 3-3 in those games, they won't give him the necessary run support against Skubal.
Bet on Detroit to close out this series with a W.
Pick: Tigers Moneyline (-122)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.