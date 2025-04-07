Yankees vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 7
A little afternoon baseball on a Monday?
Due to temperatures potentially dipping below freezing tonight in Detroit, the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers will now start at 3:10 p.m. EST on Monday, April 7.
New York is coming off a loss in extra innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday while the Tigers pushed themselves back over .500 with a one-run win over the Chicago White Sox.
After both making the playoffs last season, the Yankees and Tigers are hoping to find themselves there again in the 2025 season, and things are off to a pretty solid start. On Monday, Carlos Rodon will make his third start of the season for the Yankees against former No. 1 overall pick Casey Mize, who pitched 5.2 scoreless innings in his 2025 debut.
Let’s break down the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s American League matchup.
Yankees vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Yankees -1.5 (-102)
- Tigers +1.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Yankees: -162
- Tigers: +136
Total
- 8.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Yankees vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- New York: Carlos Rodon (1-1, 3.97 ERA)
- Detroit: Casey Mize (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
Yankees vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 7
- Time: 3:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network, YES Network
- Yankees record: 6-3
- Tigers record: 5-4
Yankees vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Aaron Judge OVER 0.5 Walks (-185)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s Best MLB Prop Bets column – Painting Corners – why Aaron Judge is worth a bet on Monday:
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is a threat to hit a homer on a nightly basis, but he’s also great at working walks. After leading the league in walks last season, Judge has five already in the 2025 campaign.
On Monday afternoon, the Yankees face the Detroit Tigers and Casey Mize, who issued three free passes over 5.2 innings of work in his 2025 debut. Mize has allowed 2.7 walks per nine innings in his career, and he struggled with his control a bit in the spring, allowing eight walks in just 19.0 innings of work (3.8 walks per nine innings).
Don’t be shocked if Judge, who walked on Sunday, gets on base via the free pass this afternoon.
Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Casey Mize OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-130)
In his season debut, Mize punched out six hitters, and he was fairly dominant overall, allowing just one hit across 5.2 frames.
The Tigers righty now has a pretty favorable matchup against a New York team that strikes out a ton – 9.89 times per game – ranking in the bottom five in MLB through the first two weeks of the season.
Mize only threw 82 pitches in his debut, yet he was still able to work into the sixth inning and punch out six batters. I love his chances of picking up five or more K’s at home on Monday.
Yankees vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
This season, the Yankees are 7-2 to the OVER and the Tigers are 6-3, but I’m going to buck the trend and take the UNDER in this matchup.
With cold weather in Detroit, there’s a chance the ball won’t be flying as much as it usually would, and it’s worth noting that both of Rodon’s starts this season have ended with the Yankees combining for seven or fewer runs.
There is a concern in this game with the Detroit bullpen (4.65 ERA this season), but Mize pitched well in his season debut and the Tigers went under the total (combining for just five runs) in that matchup.
I also think some of the Yankees’ offensive numbers are skewed from their huge performances in their opening series against Milwaukee, and that should even out as the season goes on.
It’s not a fun bet, but 8.5 runs is a little too rich for my liking on Monday afternoon.
Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.