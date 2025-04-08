Yankees vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 8
For the second time in as many days, the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers play a standalone afternoon matchup.
On Monday, the Tigers took the opening game of this series behind a three-run homer from Andy Ibanez that put them up early – and for good – in the matchup.
Tonight, reigning AL Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal takes the mound for the Tigers as he aims to shake off a rough start to the season. Detroit has lost both of Skubal’s starts in 2025, but it is favored at home against veteran Carlos Carrasco.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.
Yankees vs. Tigers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Yankees +1.5 (-155)
- Tigers -1.5 (+130)
Moneyline
- Yankees: +142
- Tigers: -170
Total
- 7.5 (Over +100/Under -120)
Yankees vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- New York: Carlos Carrasco (1-0, 7.36 ERA)
- Detroit: Tarik Skubal (0-2, 5.91 ERA)
Yankees vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 8
- Time: 1:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, FanDuel Sports Network
- Yankees record: 6-4
- Tigers record: 6-4
Yankees vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets
Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet
- Carlos Carrasco OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-450)
This season, Carrasco has already given up10 hits, six earned runs and two walks in just 7.1 innings of work.
The veteran right-hander has gone over this prop in both of his games, and he’s coming off a 2024 season where he allowed 112 hits in 103.2 innings pitched. Carrasco has a WHIP of 1.32 or higher in each of his last three completed seasons.
He’s a fade candidate for me on Tuesday afternoon.
Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Riley Greene to Hit a Home Run (+650)
Earlier today, I broke down in SI Betting’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – why Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is worth a bet on Tuesday:
Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene has already hit three home runs in the 2025 season, and he’s hitting an impressive .317 with a .634 slugging percentage to open the season.
Greene is a career .273 hitter against right-handed pitching, and his slugging percentage is 59 points higher against righties than lefties. That sets up well for him against New York Yankees starter Carlos Carrasco, who has given up one homer and six earned runs in just 7.1 innings of work this season.
Greene has not faced Carrasco much in his career (0-for-3), but the veteran right-handed pitcher has struggled with the long ball in recent seasons, allowing 17 or more in three straight seasons.
I don’t mind a shot on Greene at this price in the Yankees-Tigers afternoon clash.
Yankees vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
After a fast start to the season at the dish, the Yankees have cooled off a bit as of late, and I think they’re being a little overvalued in the betting market at the moment.
New York is just 3-4 in its last seven games, and it has needed huge offensive performances, scoring 20 and nine runs just to win Carrasco’s two starts.
Even though Skubal is not looking as dominant as he did last season, I can’t fade the Tigers’ ace in this spot. Skubal has lost both of his outings by one run, and the Tigers went an impressive 21-10 last season when he was on the mound.
This season, the Yankees are 1-4 when they score five runs or less. With Carrasco on the mound, they’ll need a big scoring game to get a win, and I don’t see that happening against one of the best pitchers in the American League.
Pick: Tigers Moneyline (-170 at DraftKings)
