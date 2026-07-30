Yankees vs. White Sox Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, July 30

Sean Burke and the Chicago White Sox have a 1.5-game lead atop the AL Central heading into Thursday afternoon’s series finale against the New York Yankees.

New York is in second place in the AL East, and it blew a great chance to win this series against the Sox, blowing a lead and eventually losing in extra innings. Now, the Yankees are underdogs on the road in this series finale.

Burke (3.19 ERA) has been red hot as of late, posting 1.61 ERA since his last start against New York in mid-June. He’ll take on Yankees lefty Ryan Weathers, who held the White Sox to just three hits in his first outing against them this season. Since then, Weathers hasn't been nearly as effective, and New York is just 10-10 when he takes the mound in 2026.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction as these two playoff contenders square off for the fourth and final time this week.

Yankees vs. White Sox Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Yankees -1.5 (+164)

White Sox +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline

Yankees: -105

White Sox: -115

Total

7.5 (Over -120/Under +100)

Yankees vs. White Sox Probable Pitchers

New York: Ryan Weathers (4-7, 4.25 ERA)

Chicago: Sean Burke (7-5, 3.19 ERA)

Yankees vs. White Sox How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 30

Time: 2:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Rate Field

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, YES Network

Yankees record: 61-47

White Sox record: 56-51

Yankees vs. White Sox Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Ryan Weathers OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (+124)

Looking for a little plus-money prop to close out this series?

Yankees starter Ryan Weathers has given up six or more hits in each of his last six starts and 12 of his 20 outings overall in the 2026 season. Weathers has a 1.27 WHIP in 2026, allowing 107 hits in 108.0 innings of work. He ranks in just the 28th percentile in expected batting average against, and he may struggle against this Chicago offense.

The White Sox are 12th in MLB in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), 11th in expected weighted on-base average (xwOBA) and clock in at 15th in batting average when facing left-handed pitchers.

Weathers did give up just three hits in 6.1 innings in his last start against Chicago, but since then he’s allowed 38 hits in 27.1 innings of work (six outings). I think he’s an easy fade candidate in this series finale.

Yankees vs. White Sox Prediction and Pick

New York blew a golden opportunity to win on Wednesday night, giving the game away in extra innings, and I think it’s facing an uphill battle in this series finale.

Chicago has been great at home this season (33-21), and it is over .500 when Burke is on the mound.

The White Sox right-hander ranks in the 72nd percentile in expected ERA and the 71st percentile in expected BAA, well ahead of Weathers in both categories. On top of that, Burke has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last seven starts, leading the White Sox to a 6-1 record during that stretch.

That includes 7.1 innings of one-run ball in a win over New York in mid-June. With the Yankees offense extremely banged up at the moment (no Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger or Giancarlo Stanton), I think Chicago is in a great spot to finish this series with a win.

Pick: White Sox Moneyline (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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