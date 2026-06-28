Yibing Wu vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon First Round

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic is looking for his first win at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2022, and he’ll take on 26-year-old Yibing Wu in the first round of the tournament on Monday at 12 p.m. EST.

Djokovic is coming off a disappointing showing at the French Open, as he was upset in the third round. The toughest part of that loss is that No. 1 Jannik Sinner was eliminated the round before, and it had looked like Djokovic’s tournament to lose before he was also upset.

Sinner is the defending Wimbledon champ, so Djokovic has his work cut out for him as he seeks an eighth title at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Wu has appeared in two Grand Slam events this year, his first appearances since 2023. While he’s never made it out of the first round at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, he did make the second round in this year’s Australian Open and French Open.

Let’s take a look at the odds, history and my prediction for this match on Monday.

Yibing Wu vs. Novak Djokovic Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Yibing Wu: +1100

Novak Djokovic: -3300

Total

31.5 (Over -130/Under -110)

Yibing Wu vs. Novak Djokovic How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 29

Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Yibing Wu vs. Novak Djokovic History and Wimbledon Performance

Yibing Wu

This is Wu’s second appearance at Wimbledon in his career, as he was eliminated in the first round back in 2023.

The 26-year-old has one third-round appearance at Grand Slam in his career (the 2022 U.S. Open) and made the second round at both the Australian Open and French Open so far in 2026.

Novak Djokovic

Djokovic is a legend, and he’s already won at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club seven times in his career. The last time the 39-year-old won at Wimbledon was in 2022, though he was the runner-up in 2023 and 2024 before losing in the semifinals in 2025.

So, he has a good chance to advance pretty far in this tournament. Djokovic was the runner-up at the Australian Open earlier this year before losing in the third round at the French Open. With Carlos Alcaraz (wrist) out of Wimbledon, Djokovic is arguably the top contender to No. 1 Jannik Sinner at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Yibing Wu vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Pick

There isn’t a ton of value when it comes to betting on Djokovic, unless you’re taking him to win in straight sets.

The 39-year-old had a strong start to the year at the Australian Open, reaching the final against Alcaraz, but his early exit at Roland Garros is certainly something to keep in mind.

Still, I think Djokovic should be able to advance past Wu in their first-ever meeting.

Wu dealt with injuries in 2024 and 2025, but he appears to be back and healthy heading into this tournament. He doesn’t have a ton of proven success at Grand Slams, and Djokovic is one of the greatest ever on grass.

In his career, Djokovic is 125-21 on grass, and he’s had some time off since the French Open. I am going to look past the 39-year-old’s struggles at Roland Garros, as he won his first three matches at the Australian Open in straight sets.

I think he turns in a strong showing in this first-round match.

Pick: Djokovic to Win in Straight Sets (-165 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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