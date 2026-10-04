Is Zach Charbonnet Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Seahawks in NFL Week 4)

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet is nearing a return to the lineup as he recovers from a knee injury suffered during last season's playoff run.

Charbonnet is on the PUP list, so he's not officially eligible to return for Seattle until Week 5. However, the team designated him for return to practice this week, giving him a chance to return as soon as possible this season.

The #Seahawks have designated RB Zach Charbonnet to return to practice. pic.twitter.com/aPVyyZJKYP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2026

That's a huge step forward for the Seahawks, especially since rookie Jadarian Price (chest) was placed on injured reserve this week. Price won't be able to play in the Seahawks' next four games, opening the door for Charbonnet to take a lead role once he's cleared to return.

In the meantime, Seattle will role with Emanuel Wilson and George Holani at running back in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Both of those backs have done a solid job in a timeshare with Price to open this season.

Last season, Charbonnet split time with Kenneth Walker III, helping lead Seattle to a 14-3 mark in the regular season. The former second-round pick finished 2025 with 184 carries for a career-high 730 yards and 12 scores.

He has time as a starter with Walker being banged up in previous seasons, so it's possible the Seahawks give him a bellcow role once he comes back from his knee injury.

Even though Charbonnet won't play in Week 4, there's a clearly a chance he could play in Week 5 when he is first eligible to come off the PUP list. The team has 21 days to activate Charbonnet from when his practice windown was opened.

Seattle is a clear favorite at home in Week 4 against the winless Chargers. DraftKings has Seattle favored by seven points, even though the team is short-handed at running back on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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