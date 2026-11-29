Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers popped up on the injury report ahead of Week 12 against the Houston Texans, logging a limited session at practice on Wednesday.

Zay Flowers (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's practice report.



Via @Ravens pic.twitter.com/4wStsp5rmV — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) November 25, 2026

However, the star receiver is off the team's final injury report and expected to play in this key AFC matchup.

The Ravens are nearly out of the playoff race in the AFC with Lamar Jackson (thumb) sidelined, but Flowers has shown some nice chemistry with new quarterback Jacoby Brissett in recent weeks. The former first-round pick has 14 catches on 18 targets over his last two games, and he'll look to make some noise against a Houston defense that has taken a step back in the 2026 season.

Flowers missed time earlier this season with a hamstring injury, yet he's still played in 10 of the Ravens' 11 games, logging over 71 percent of the snaps when he's been healthy.

Overall, Flowers has 57 catches on 82 targets for 785 yards and three scores while adding seven rushes for 38 yards.

Since he's expected to play his usual role in Week 12, Flowers is an interesting prop target against Houston.

Best Ravens Prop Bet vs. Texans in NFL Week 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Zay Flowers 6+ Receptions (-167)

Since Brissett took over as Baltimore's starter, Flowers has been targeted 18 times, catching at least six passes in each of his two games.

He's logged six games with six or more receptions and has eight games with at least five catches in the 2026 campaign. His only two "bad" games were with Joey Fagnano at quarterback after Jackson and Tyler Huntley both went down with injuries.

Flowers has been targeted over eight times per game this season and remains one of the best in the league at gaining yards after the catch (414 in 2026).

He's worth a shot against a Houston team that is just 16th in EPA/Pass in the 2026 campaign.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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