Is Zay Flowers Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Ravens vs. Bills)
Baltimore Ravens star receiver Zay Flowers is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s divisional round matchup with the Buffalo Bills due to a knee injury.
The knee injury – which Flowers suffered in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns – knocked the former first-round pick out of the Ravens’ wild card round matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While head coach John Harbaugh declined to rule Flowers out this week, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that Flowers isn’t expected to play, but that the wideout could return in the AFC title game if Baltimore advances.
Not having Flowers is a huge blow to the Ravens’ offense, as he was their No. 1 receiver in the 2024 season. Flowers racked up 74 catches (on 116 targets) for 1,059 yards and four scores in 17 regular season games.
With Flowers not expected to play, Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely all should see expanded roles in the passing game for the Ravens.
Bateman, another former first-round pick, has come alive for the Ravens as of late, finding the end zone in five of his last six games – including the win over Pittsburgh last weekend.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for the Ravens with Flowers expected to sit out the divisional round.
Best Ravens Prop Bet for Divisional Round vs. Bills
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mark Andrews Anytime TD (+150)
Every week, the SI Betting team shares their favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks, and this week I broke down why I think Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is the best player to consider on Sunday:
After finding the end zone in six straight games to end the regular season, Mark Andrews was held to just two catches in the wild card round against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
However, I’m buying him in Sunday night’s matchup against Buffalo.
Andrews has 11 touchdowns this season, and all 11 came in the final 12 weeks of the regular season. A safety blanket for Lamar Jackson, Andrews has found the end zone in over 70 percent of the Ravens’ games since the beginning of October – erasing what was a slow start in the first month.
Buffalo allowed 92 receptions, 817 yards and five scores to tight ends during the regular season. While it held Andrews without a catch on one target back on Sept. 29, the veteran only played in 46 percent of the snaps in that game.
Since then, he’s only had one game where he played in less than 50 percent of Baltimore’s offensive plays. At +150, Andrews is a solid value given his touchdown prowess over the last few months.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
