Is Zay Flowers Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Steelers vs. Ravens)
The Baltimore Ravens will be without a key piece of their offense in the wild card round, as receiver Zay Flowers has been ruled out with a knee injury.
This is a major blow for the Ravens in their playoff matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but oddsmakers still have Baltimore favored by 9.5 points.
Flowers was injured in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, and it appears that his status for the playoffs is in question after he was ruled out so early ahead of this matchup.
In the regular season, Flowers caught 74 of his 116 targets for 1,059 yards and four scores. With the former first-round pick out, the Ravens will likely lean more on Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews and others in the passing game.
If you’re looking to bet on this matchup, there is a prop bet to consider with Flowers out of the lineup.
Best Baltimore Ravens Prop Bet for NFL Playoffs With Zay Flowers Out
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Rashod Bateman OVER 3.5 Receptions (+120)
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite prop in this game with Flowers not expected to play.
With Zay Flowers out of the game, the Ravens will lean on Rashod Bateman in the passing game. He had a big performance against the Browns in Week 18, hauling in five receptions on eight targets for 76 yards and a touchdown.
He should thrive in this spot again on Saturday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
