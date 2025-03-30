Is Zion Williamson Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Hornets vs. Pelicans)
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will not play on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets due to a low back contusion.
Zion has missed the last four games for the tanking Pelicans, and with New Orleans potentially getting a chance to move up for the odds for the No. 1 pick on Sunday against the Charlotte Hornets, the former All-Star won't play again.
Williamson has been a solid contributor for the Pelicans when he's been on floor, averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 56.7 percent from the field. However, New Orleans has won just 20 games all season long.
Even with Zion out, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set the Pelicans as three-point favorites at home.
For bettors looking to wager on this matchup, here's what I predicted in our game preview here at SI earlier on Sunday:
This season, Charlotte is the best UNDER team in the NBA (45-28), and these teams are just 26th and 25th in offensive rating over their last 10 games.
Now, with players like LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, CJ McCollum and Williamson all out, it’s hard to justify betting an OVER with both teams putting together makeshift rosters.
I expect this tank fest to be a low-scoring one on Sunday.
