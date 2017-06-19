Conor McGregor decorated his gym with a mural of him knocking the crap out of Mayweather
Conor McGregor never was much for subtlety.
Ahead of his much-anticipating fight against Floyd Mayweather, McGregor is motivating himself during his training sessions with this massive mural of himself rearranging Mayweather’s face with a big left hand.
Considering Mayweather’s whole fighting style is centered around defense to avoid opening himself up to big blows, McGregor’s new artwork seems more like a fantasy than a prophecy, but you never know.