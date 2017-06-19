Boxing

Conor McGregor decorated his gym with a mural of him knocking the crap out of Mayweather

2:04 | Boxing
Star fighters weigh in on Mayweather-McGregor
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Conor McGregor never was much for subtlety. 

Ahead of his much-anticipating fight against Floyd Mayweather, McGregor is motivating himself during his training sessions with this massive mural of himself rearranging Mayweather’s face with a big left hand. 

I am a filthy Irish animal.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Can Conor McGregor actually box?

Tunnel vision

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Considering Mayweather’s whole fighting style is centered around defense to avoid opening himself up to big blows, McGregor’s new artwork seems more like a fantasy than a prophecy, but you never know. 

