Conor McGregor never was much for subtlety.

Ahead of his much-anticipating fight against Floyd Mayweather, McGregor is motivating himself during his training sessions with this massive mural of himself rearranging Mayweather’s face with a big left hand.

I am a filthy Irish animal. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 19, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

Tunnel vision A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 19, 2017 at 7:02pm PDT

Considering Mayweather’s whole fighting style is centered around defense to avoid opening himself up to big blows, McGregor’s new artwork seems more like a fantasy than a prophecy, but you never know.