Boxing

Who Is The Favorite Between Floyd Mayweather And Conor McGregor?

1:51 | Boxing
Mayweather vs. McGregor: Will Lighter Gloves Make a Difference?
Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

Floyd Mayweather is the favorite in his fight with Conor McGregor on Aug. 26.

Mayweather is favored at -450, according to OddsShark, meaning somebody would have to bet $450 on Mayweather in order to win $100.

McGregor's odds are +325.

Mayweather, 40, is 49-0 in his pro boxing career with 26 KOs. His last fight was in 2015 when he defeated Andre Berto by unanimous decision. Mayweather's last knockout came on Sept. 17, 2011, when he dropped Victor Ortiz in the fourth round.

The 29-year-old McGregor has gone 21-3 in MMA with 18 knockouts.

