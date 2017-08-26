Manny Pacquiao Deletes Tweet Mocking Floyd Mayweather

Manny Pacquiao landed a jab on Floyd Mayweather before Saturday’s megafight against Conor McGregor.

Mayweather took a shot at McGregor with a tweet on the morning of the fight but Pacquiao used it as an opportunity to mock Mayweather for his passive fighting style.

MANNY PACQUIAO OFF THE TOP ROPE! pic.twitter.com/SqLSTOcgn6 — Nicky Football (@ESPN580Nick) August 26, 2017

Even though he has a point, Pacquiao deleted the tweet.

The Mayweather-Pacquiao fight was the last fight with as much hype as this one, but Mayweather’s defensive strategy left many observers disappointed. None were more disappointed than Pacquiao, though, who lost the bout by unanimous decision.