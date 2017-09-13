Gennady Golovkin had a decision to make Friday, Sept. 8: go see his wife give birth to their second child in Los Angeles or stay in Big Bear Lake, Calif. to train for his Sept. 16 fight against Canelo Alvarez.

According to Express, Golvkin determined that getting the extra preparation before his middleweight title fight meant more than watching his second child be born.

Golovkin got a call around noon Friday to let him know his wife was going to the hospital, according to Express, but Golovkin said he could not leave because he had a training session at 3 p.m.

It is about a two hour drive from Big Bear Lake to Los Angeles according to Google, so Golovkin could have made it to see the birth, since the child was born around 4 p.m. according to Express. However, in Golovkin's eyes, he already did his part.

According to Express, Golovkin's trainer Abel Sanchez talked with the fighter about how he would handle the birth of the child in advance, and GGG said "the baby is going to come whether I'm there or not."

The middleweight champion has seen his family since the birth, and with the fight coming up this weekend, he hopefully won't have to decided between boxing and family again until after he's faced off with Alvarez.