Watch: Canelo Alvarez's Walkout For Fight vs. Gennady Golovkin

Gennady Golovkin: My fight vs. Canelo Alvarez will be a big gift to boxing

Canelo Alvarez took to the ring at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night to face Gennady Golovkin in the main event with all of Golovkin's unified middleweight titles.

Alvarez, 27, has a 49–1–1 record with 34 knockouts. His only loss came against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Golovkin, the favorite in the fight, is defending his middleweight title for the 19th time. GGG holds the IBO, IBF, WBA and WBC middleweight world championships. Prior to his most recent fight against Daniel Jacobs, which he won by decision, GGG had won 23 consecutive fights by either knockout or RTD. Alvarez has won seven straight fights after his loss to Mayweather. Canelo’s last fight was an unanimous decision victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in which Canelo won every round. This is his first career fight at 160 pounds.

Watch Alvarez's walkout with a Mexican flag:

Saturday night's match has been highly anticipated for years and looks to be a crowning moment for boxing's next signature star.

