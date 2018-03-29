The Nevada Athletic Commission has filed a complaint against Canelo Alvarez after an investigation into his two failed drug tests, according to MMA Fighting.

Alvarez was temporarily suspended by the NAC earlier this month after urine samples taken Feb. 17 and Feb. 20 tested positive for trace amounts of clenbuterol, a substance that helps increase lean muscle mass and reduce body fat through anabolic properties. When Alvarez and his team announced the failed drug tests earlier this month, they said it was because Alvarez had contaminated meat while training in his native Mexico.

A hearing on Alvarez's temporary suspension was scheduled for April 10, but it has been moved to April 18 in response to the complaint, according to MMA Fighting. There was also a meeting scheduled for Friday that has been canceled, according to MMA Fighting.

"After completing my investigation, I made the determination to file a complaint against Mr. Alvarez and set the matter for a disciplinary hearing during the Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting on April 18th," NAC executive director Bob Bennett said in a statement according to MMA Fighting. "Therefore, I am canceling the hearing that was scheduled for Friday, March 30th."

MGM Resort recently started allowing fans who purchased tickets for Alvarez's May 5 middleweight title fight against Gennady Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to get refunds in case the bout is canceled.

Golovkin (37-0-1) told a group of reporters earlier this month the commission was coddling Alvarez (49-1-2) and that he could see injection marks on Alvarez's arms during their Sept. 16, 2017 match that ended in a controversial split draw.