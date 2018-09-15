How Much Does It Cost to Watch Canelo vs. GGG II?

Find out the price to purchase the rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

By Jenna West
September 15, 2018

In the most highly-anticipated rematch of the year, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will finally meet again at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

The fight will air on HBO pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET and will cost $84.99. You can buy the fight on HBO's website.

After Alvarez and GGG's match ended in a controversial draw last year, the two are fighting again with Golovkin's WBA and WBC middleweight titles on the line.

They originally agreed to a rematch on May 5, which never happened after Alvarez failed two drug tests. Alvarez was suspended for six months after testing positive for clenbuterol in February. He claimed the posititve tests were caused by contaminated meat from Mexico.

Golovkin kept the May fight date and terrorized Vanes Martirosyan in two rounds.

Entering Saturday's bout, Golovkin sits at a 38-0-1 (34 KOs) record, while Alvarez is 49-1-2 (34 KOs) in his career.

