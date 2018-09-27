How to Watch George Groves vs. Callum Smith: World Boxing Super Series Live Stream, Preview

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

George Groves defends his WBA Super World Super Middlewight title against Callum Smith on Friday, Sept. 28.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 27, 2018

George Groves will defend his WBA Super World Super Middleweight title against Callum Smith in the World Boxing Super Series super middleweight final on Friday, Sept. 28.

The fight will take place at the Indoor Sports Hall at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In February, Groves (28-3, 20 KOs) handed Chris Eubank Jr. the second loss of his career in semifinals of the World Boxing Super Series. In that bout, Groves dislocated his shoulder in the later rounds and was forced to get surgery. The injury forced the tournament final to get pushed back until after Groves was ruled healthy enough to compete in May.

Smith comes into the match with a 24-0 record and 17 knockouts after defeating Nieky Holzken by unanimous decision in a semifinal fight in February to earn the match against Groves. Friday's fight will be the first world title bout for the 28-year-old from the United Kingdom.

Standing at 6-foot-3, Smith has a slight height advantage over the 30-year-old Groves who is just 5-foot-11 1/2. Each of Groves's three losses came against fighters who were at least 6-foot-1 and the last time he faced an opponent that tall, it was when he lost to Badou Jack in September of 2015.

In addition to the WBA Super World Super Middleweight title, the winner of the fight will also take home the Muhammad Ali Trophy for being the winner of the inaugural edition of the tournament.

The undercard for this bout will feature Eubank (26-2, 20 KOs) going against JJ McDonagh (16-4, 8 KOs).

How to Watch

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch live on DAZN. Sign up now for a free trial.

