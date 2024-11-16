Mike Tyson’s Pre-Fight Interview Ended With an Awkward NSFW Shot of His Backside
Mike Tyson is making his return to the boxing ring Friday night where he'll face Jake Paul in an unlikely showdown at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.
The 58-year old Tyson hasn't fought in a sanctioned bout since 2005. He's many years past his prime, when he was one of the best heavyweights of all time.
The fight is being aired on Netflix, which has had some huge struggles with the live broadcast. Fans have had to deal with long pauses as the feed buffers, which has made the viewing experience in the fights leading up to Tyson-Paul really hard to watch.
The buffering stopped briefly for viewers to see a pre-fight interview with Tyson in his locker room, which ended with an awkward moment as the world got to see Tyson's naked behind as he walked away from the interview.
Here was that moment (warning; you will see Mike Tyson's butt in this video):
Hopefully fans will be able to also see the fight.
What a night in Dallas.