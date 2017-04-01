Oregon will face North Carolina on Saturday with a spot in the title game on the line.

Oregon, the No. 3 seed, took down the Midwest's top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks in the Elite Eight to reach the tournament's semifinals. North Carolina, the No. 1 seed out of the South, snuck by Kentucky in the Elite Eight after notching dominant wins over Michigan State and Purdue in earlier rounds.

The Ducks are making their first visit to the Final Four since they won the first NCAA tournament in 1939.

The Tar Heels, on the other hand, are regulars at the event, and will be making their fifth final four appearance since 2005. They look to return to the title game for the second straight year and avenge a last-second loss to Villanova last April.

The two teams have met just four times ever, with North Carolina wining each contest. The most recent meeting came in the form of a 98-69 Tar Heels win at the 2008 Maui Invitational.

Here's how to watch Thursday's game.

How to watch

When: Saturday, April 1, 8:49 p.m. ET.

TV: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game online on March Madness Live.