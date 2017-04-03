College Basketball

Ex-Baylor coach Dave Bliss resigns after release of documentary on murder scandal

0:40 | College Basketball
Ex-Baylor coach Dave Bliss makes explosive claims in Showtime documentary
SI Wire
Tuesday April 4th, 2017

Former Baylor head coach Dave Bills resigned from his job at Southwestern Christian after the release of a documentary looking at the men's basketball scandal at Baylor that included a player killing a teammate.

Bliss, 73, coached at Oklahoma, SMU, New Mexico and Baylor before being hired at the NAIA school in April 2015.

Bliss had repeated his claims in a Showtime documentary, “Disgraced," that one of his players was a drug dealer before being shot and killed by a teammate in 2003.

Former player Patrick Dennehy was murdered by teammate Carlton Dotson and his body was found in July 2003, shot twice in the head. Dotson is serving a 35-year prison sentence for the murder.

"I accepted Coach Bliss' resignation earlier today and our prayers and wishes are with him as he transitions," University President Reggies Wenyika said in a statement. "I have tasked a committee with commencing an immediate search and making a final recommendation for a new head coach to the Athletic Director and me.

"As president, I would like to reiterate the University's commitment to ensuring the success of our student athletes on and off the field or court and look forward to the next participation season with new leadership in our men's basketball program."

Bliss resigned from Baylor in 2003 after an audio recording surfaced in which he encouraged players to lie about Dennehy being a drug dealer. Bliss was trying to cover up NCAA violations involving Dennehy which revealed that he paid for Dennehy's tuition.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters