It wasn’t just the North Carolina Tar Heels who had their One Shining Moment in this year’s NCAA tournament. Every year, college basketball fans look forward to the “One Shining Moment” video montage and this year’s did not disappoint.

Carolina held off Gonzaga in the national championship game on Monday night and the players gathered at center court to watch the video package for the first time.

Other signature moments from this year’s tournament included Wisconsin and Florida trading clutch buckets in the Sweet 16 and UNC’s Luke Maye hitting a last-second shot to beat Kentucky.

This is the second year that the montage has used Ne-Yo’s rendition of the song. CBS and Turner Sports used a version performed by Luther Vandross from 2003 to 2009 and then 2011 to 2015.