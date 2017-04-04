College Basketball

Videos: UNC students flood the streets after winning sixth national championship

It may be North Carolina’s sixth national championship, but that doesn’t mean UNC students are going to celebrate any less. 

After the Tar Heels defeated Gonzaga in the title game on Monday, Chapel Hill students flocked to Franklin Street on the north side of campus and poured into the streets for a party that even included some fireworks. 

Natty #gdtbath

A post shared by Adam Kurtz (@adamkurtz10) on

A typical night in chapel hill

A post shared by stlicandro (@stlicandro) on

NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!! #goheels 🐏

A post shared by Rachel Sandercock (@rks923) on

CHAMPS!!!! GDTBATH!!! 🍾🎉🍾🎉💯💯#goheels #ceilingistheroof

A post shared by Tyler Smith (@sir_t_smitty) on

Carolina Victory #nationalchamps

A post shared by Olivia Gunter (@oliviabgunter) on

Madness #tarheels

A post shared by Chris Center (@ccenter18) on

National champs baby!!! 🐑💙🏀 #tarheelnation #GDTBATH #goheels

A post shared by Yuri Oh (@uhleeglass) on

WE WON THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP!!!! WHAT A GDTBATH!!! GO HEELS!

A post shared by Kaylee Allmond (@kaylee_allmond) on

😭

A post shared by Jared (@very_true_and_honest) on

National champions baby!!!!!!!

A post shared by Jon Z (@huskies117) on

The celebrations seemed largely peaceful, though there was at least one fire started

