Videos: UNC students flood the streets after winning sixth national championship
It may be North Carolina’s sixth national championship, but that doesn’t mean UNC students are going to celebrate any less.
After the Tar Heels defeated Gonzaga in the title game on Monday, Chapel Hill students flocked to Franklin Street on the north side of campus and poured into the streets for a party that even included some fireworks.
Wow pic.twitter.com/b3A9Nbuo8y— Henry Gargan (@hgargan) April 4, 2017
The celebrations seemed largely peaceful, though there was at least one fire started.