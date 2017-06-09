College Basketball

UNC forward Luke Maye flips car in accident, emerges unharmed

0:37 | College Basketball
UNC forward Luke May flips car in accident, emerges unharmed
Tim Balk
2 hours ago

Luke Maye, the UNC forward who sent the Tar Heels to the Final Four with a game-winning shot over Kentucky in March, flipped his car several times but emerged uninjured from a car accident Thursday, according to The Charlotte Observer

"He did run into an 18-wheeler and spun his car around, landing on a bank beside the road,” Luke's father, Mark Maye, told the Observer in a text message. “Damaged the car pretty bad, but he (Luke) said he feels perfectly fine.”

College Basketball
What Brian Bowen's addition will mean for Louisville

Maye averaged 5.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game as a sophomore for the national champion Tar Heels last season. He emerged as a key player on the team's run through the NCAA tournament, scoring 16 points against Butler in the Sweet 16 and 17 points against Kentucky in the Elite Eight. 

Maye still made it to his younger brother's middle-school graduation Thursday night, according to the Observer

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters