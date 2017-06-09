Luke Maye, the UNC forward who sent the Tar Heels to the Final Four with a game-winning shot over Kentucky in March, flipped his car several times but emerged uninjured from a car accident Thursday, according to The Charlotte Observer.

"He did run into an 18-wheeler and spun his car around, landing on a bank beside the road,” Luke's father, Mark Maye, told the Observer in a text message. “Damaged the car pretty bad, but he (Luke) said he feels perfectly fine.”

Maye averaged 5.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game as a sophomore for the national champion Tar Heels last season. He emerged as a key player on the team's run through the NCAA tournament, scoring 16 points against Butler in the Sweet 16 and 17 points against Kentucky in the Elite Eight.

Maye still made it to his younger brother's middle-school graduation Thursday night, according to the Observer.