WATCH: Dayton's Sam Miller Arrested, Beat Up in Jail

Dayton's Sam Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct and underage drinking early Sunday morning before making matters worse by getting into a fight in jail.

According to a police report obtained by the Dayton Daily News, police were dispatched to a bar in Beavercreek, Ohio at 1:21 a.m. A bartender said that Miller, 20, responded to being cut off by knocking down all the glasses on the bar table and pushing her. A security officer subdued Miller before police arrived and took him into custody.

That's where it got worse for Miller. After he urinated on the floor of the jail cell, Miller was caught on camera getting into a fight with another man who (quite reasonably) said he did not want to be put in the same cell where Miller urinated.

Miller was hit with multiple punches before going to the ground, and the Dayton Daily News published an extended video that showed him being escorted out of the cell, bloodied.

Dayton athletic director Neil Sullivan released the following statement: “The University of Dayton is aware of an incident, but cannot discuss individual student matters because of federal privacy laws,” Dayton Athletic Director Neil Sullivan said in a statement. “With all student conduct matters, the University responds in accordance with the University’s Student Code of Conduct and other applicable standards.”

Miller is a 6'9" junior from Arlington, Va. who averaged 4.5 points and 2.3 rebounds last season. Dayon went 24-8 last season, losing to Wichita St. in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.