Former five-star recruit Mitchell Robinson will not play college basketball this season and will instead focus on preparing for the NBA draft, reports Yahoo! Sports' Pat Forde.

Robinson originally committed to Texas A&M but switched after the man who recruited him, Rick Stansbury, left A&M to take the head coaching job at Western Kentucky. Robinson arrived on WKU's campus for a summer session but left the school shortly after he arrived. He was granted a release to transfer and reportedly narrowed his choices down to Kansas and University of New Orleans before electing to sit out the season entirely.

Robinson, ranked No. 9 in the class of 2017 composite rankings, raised eyebrows when he committed to the Conference USA school, and this move will surely result in questions as to the path he has chosen to take to the NBA. Robinson was listed as the twelfth selection in SI.com's initial 2018 mock draft.

Forde reports that even if Robinson had decided to transfer, he likely would have had to sit out a year per NCAA regulations. Robinson will be eligible for the 2018 draft.