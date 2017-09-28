Oklahoma State has fired assistant coach Lamont Evans, the program announced Thursday.

Evans is one of four assistant coaches at Power 5 programs that has been charged in an FBI investigation about a fraud and corruption scheme in the NCAA. Along with Evans, Tony Bland of USC, Chuck Person of Auburn and Emanuel Richardson of Arizona were also charged. All four of the coaches were suspended by the schools initially.

On Wednesday, Arizona "initiated the dismissal process against" Richardson.

Louisville coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich were both placed on leave by the school because of the program's involvement in the investigation. Additionally, Alabama basketball administrator Kobie Baker resigned following the school's internal investigation in response to the FBI investigation.

Along with the coaches, James Gatto, the head of sports marketing at Adidas was also arrested. In total, 10 people were charged in connection to the investigation so far.