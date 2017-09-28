College Basketball

Oklahoma State Fires Assistant Coach Lamont Evans Following FBI Arrest

0:57 | College Basketball
Four College Assistant Coaches Charged in Corruption Scheme
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

Oklahoma State has fired assistant coach Lamont Evans, the program announced Thursday.

Evans is one of four assistant coaches at Power 5 programs that has been charged in an FBI investigation about a fraud and corruption scheme in the NCAA. Along with Evans, Tony Bland of USC, Chuck Person of Auburn and Emanuel Richardson of Arizona were also charged. All four of the coaches were suspended by the schools initially.

On Wednesday, Arizona "initiated the dismissal process against" Richardson.

Louisville coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich were both placed on leave by the school because of the program's involvement in the investigation. Additionally, Alabama basketball administrator Kobie Baker resigned following the school's internal investigation in response to the FBI investigation.

Rick Pitino, Always a Salesman, Now a Product Nobody Should Want

Along with the coaches, James Gatto, the head of sports marketing at Adidas was also arrested. In total, 10 people were charged in connection to the investigation so far.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters