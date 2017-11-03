Texas A&M Suspends Forward Robert Williams

Texas A&M suspended sophomore forward Robert Williams for the first two games of the season.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 03, 2017

Texas A&M suspended sophomore forward Robert Williams for the first two games of the season, reports ​SportsDay.

He was suspended for a violation of university policy. 

"Unfortunately, young people make mistakes. We will handle this matter internally and move on as a program," Texas A&M head coach Billy Kennedy said according to SportsDay.

College Basketball
Duke vs. Michigan State Headlines 2017-18 College Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Williams is a potential lottery pick in next spring's NBA draft and was named a preseason All-American by ESPN. He had 11 double-doubles last season, while averaging 12.9 points and 9.6 rebounds per game during SEC play. 

Two other Aggies, Admon Gilder and D.J. Hogg, were also suspended and will reportedly be back Nov. 10 according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

Texas A&M plays Tarleton State in an exhibition game Friday night. 

