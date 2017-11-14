Kansas' Billy Preston Out vs. Kentucky As University Investigates Car Accident

Preston was also suspended for Kentucky's season-opener for missing curfew and class. 

By Daniel Rapaport
November 14, 2017

Kansas freshman Billy Preston will not play against Kentucky in the State Farm Classic as the school looks into a car accident he was involved in over the weekend. 

"On Saturday, Billy was involved in a single-vehicle incident on-campus," coach Bill Self said in a statement released by the program. "There were no injuries but Billy's car sustained damage. After I learned about the incident, I reported it to our administration. The administration determined that we needed a clearer financial picture specific to the vehicle, we decided to hold him out of tonight's game and will continue to do that until the review is complete. 

"Billy was informed right before our pre-game meal. Needless to say he was disappointed and crushed. He was very excited to make his KU debut. Wee hop to have the situation resolved as soon as possible." 

It is not clear whether the "clearer financial picture" refers to the damage caused to the car or how Preston paid for the vehicle, or something else entirely. 

It's the second consecutive game that Preston, a five-star forward out of famed Oak Hill Academy, missed despite being healthy. Preston was suspended for Kansas' season-opening win over Tennessee State for missing both curfew and class.  

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters