Montana Makes Up Imaginary Game After UCLA Matchup Canceled

Montana made the best of a bad situation.

By Charlotte Carroll
December 07, 2017

Montana made the best of a bad situation after its game at UCLA on Wednesday night was canceled due to the California wildfires.

It was the smart decision with practices being canceled for the school's sports teams and classes were optional.

And while a game didn't actually occur, that didn't stop the school from wondering "what if?"

Read on for a hilarious and very entertaining game that sadly didn't occur.

What a win! We would have loved to see this actually play out.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters