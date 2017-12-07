Montana made the best of a bad situation.
Montana made the best of a bad situation after its game at UCLA on Wednesday night was canceled due to the California wildfires.
It was the smart decision with practices being canceled for the school's sports teams and classes were optional.
And while a game didn't actually occur, that didn't stop the school from wondering "what if?"
Read on for a hilarious and very entertaining game that sadly didn't occur.
We didn't have a game last night. But what if we did? 🤔— Montana Griz BB (@MontanaGrizBB) December 7, 2017
We were expecting to play No. 23 UCLA, so what would our Twitter updates have looked like if we DID play the Bruins?
The following tweets are to provide a little Twitter fun.— Montana Griz BB (@MontanaGrizBB) December 7, 2017
We are in no way making light of the serious dangers affecting the Los Angeles area and community.
Closing in on tipoff at the famed Pauley Pavilion. The late-arriving crowd is still dealing with typical L.A. traffic. pic.twitter.com/57FgmaXD0D— Montana Griz BB (@MontanaGrizBB) December 7, 2017
We’ll use the same starting lineup* as our previous eight games. Montana vs. No. 23 UCLA is coming up next!— Montana Griz BB (@MontanaGrizBB) December 7, 2017
*There is not an actual game being played pic.twitter.com/yXpkgb9WeI
#GrizHoops is off to a terrific start.* Montana leads 9-2 behind five points from Ahmaad Rorie and four down low from Jamar Akoh!— Montana Griz BB (@MontanaGrizBB) December 7, 2017
*No we’re not because there is not an actual game being played
Michael Oguine picks up a steal and takes it coast to coast. Montana leads UCLA 17-8* early at Pauley Pavilion!— Montana Griz BB (@MontanaGrizBB) December 7, 2017
*Unfortunately, there is no game actually being played
UCLA, which ranks 27th nationally for scoring offense, is finding its groove.* The Bruins are within three of Montana, 24-21.— Montana Griz BB (@MontanaGrizBB) December 7, 2017
*We had to make a fake game somewhat realistic, right?
At the half, #GrizHoops leads UCLA, 38-37. Ahmaad Rorie leads Montana with 11 points. The Grizzlies are shooting 48% from the floor.*— Montana Griz BB (@MontanaGrizBB) December 7, 2017
*None of this is true because there is not a game being played. pic.twitter.com/C6UJGek2Jf
Get ready for an exciting 2nd half of basketball between Montana and UCLA! We’re expecting some crazy things to happen!*— Montana Griz BB (@MontanaGrizBB) December 7, 2017
*The nice thing about a fake game is you can make up whatever you want
Coming out of the locker room, @CoachDeCuire chatted on air with @tedjrobinson* of the @Pac12Network.**— Montana Griz BB (@MontanaGrizBB) December 7, 2017
*No he didn’t
**The Pac-12 Network is no longer broadcasting this game because it’s not actually happening pic.twitter.com/BM1gWCrops
UCLA starts the second half strong to take its first lead of the game.* Montana is looking to slow down the sharp-shooting Bruins.— Montana Griz BB (@MontanaGrizBB) December 7, 2017
*Fake news
Jamar Akoh, who already has nine boards and three blocked shots, is whistled for his third foul. Coach DeCuire calls timeout to politely chat with the officials. pic.twitter.com/WMI9OmRRYN— Montana Griz BB (@MontanaGrizBB) December 7, 2017
Live look at @ARozayy14 right now.* The junior is up to 17 points after that HUGE slam! 🔥🔥🔥 #SCTop10 @ESPN @ScortsCenter @br_CBB— Montana Griz BB (@MontanaGrizBB) December 7, 2017
*Sources cannot confirm that this is actually Ahmaad Rorie pic.twitter.com/Kid7xpdxBE
CONFIRMED: It IS Ahmaad Rorie! Montana leads by two, 54-52!— Montana Griz BB (@MontanaGrizBB) December 7, 2017
Oh my! @fabkrslovic with the SWAT! @_fahlip_ picks up the loose ball and throws it the length of the court to Moorehead… @bobbyisabeast for THREE!!!*— Montana Griz BB (@MontanaGrizBB) December 7, 2017
*If we still have to put a disclaimer you clearly haven’t been following along pic.twitter.com/A28gS3Cd3l
Per the request of @ShaunRainey, now entering the game is a bulked-up, Blake Griffin-esque @CoachCCobb! pic.twitter.com/cB9JTB571Y— Montana Griz BB (@MontanaGrizBB) December 7, 2017
Montana forces its 19th turnover of the game.* #GrizHoops ranks 13th nationally with 18.6 turnovers forced per game.**— Montana Griz BB (@MontanaGrizBB) December 7, 2017
*Not true
**Actually true pic.twitter.com/s5aCDHWjMy
Playing in his hometown, @youngmike_1 is up to 20 points! Chants of OH-GEE-NAY can be heard inside Pauley Pavilion!*— Montana Griz BB (@MontanaGrizBB) December 7, 2017
*We can confirm that Oguine is from L.A. We cannot confirm the whereabouts of the gentleman in this image pic.twitter.com/568SKYVUPW
We’ve got a good one coming down to the wire! Montana leads No. 23 UCLA, 76-72, with 2:26 to play!* #GrizHoops— Montana Griz BB (@MontanaGrizBB) December 7, 2017
*This is when we’d generally tell you to turn your TVs to the Pac-12 Network pic.twitter.com/nbJ5k5tBJ0
STATEMENT VICTORY!* Montana earns a signature win over No. 23 UCLA! #GrizHoops— Montana Griz BB (@MontanaGrizBB) December 7, 2017
*This game did not actually happen, but it is how we envisioned it if the game was played as scheduled. pic.twitter.com/uPKOz8iz9K
Thanks for following along. Sorry to whoever we confused.— Montana Griz BB (@MontanaGrizBB) December 7, 2017
Onto prep for Georgia State, Saturday at noon on ESPN3!
What a win! We would have loved to see this actually play out.