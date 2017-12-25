Michigan State comes in at No. 2.
Villanova maintained its grip on the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 for the third consecutive week.
The top four spots remained consistent from last week's poll: Michigan State, Arizona State and Duke again followed Villanova.
Villanova received 43 first–place votes, while Michigan State earned 16. Arizona State received six.
Villanova beat Hofstra 95–21 on Friday. The Wildcats are set to face DePaul on Wednesday.
Texas A&M is No. 5, followed by Xavier. West Virginia, Wichita State, Virginia and TCU round out the top 10. Kansas is No. 11.
North Carolina is No. 13 after beating Ohio State in its most recent game.
See the complete rankings below.
1. Villanova
2. Michigan State
3. Arizona State
4. Duke
5. Texas A&M
6. Xavier
7. West Virginia
8. Wichita State
9. Virginia
10. TCU
11. Kansas
12. Oklahoma
13. North Carolina
14. Purdue
15. Miami (Fla.)
16. Kentucky
17. Arizona
18. Baylor
19. Tennessee
20. Gonzaga
21. Cincinnati
22. Texas Tech
23. Seton Hall
24. Florida State
25. Creighton