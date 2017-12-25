Villanova maintained its grip on the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 for the third consecutive week.

The top four spots remained consistent from last week's poll: Michigan State, Arizona State and Duke again followed Villanova.

Villanova received 43 first–place votes, while Michigan State earned 16. Arizona State received six.

Villanova beat Hofstra 95–21 on Friday. The Wildcats are set to face DePaul on Wednesday.

Texas A&M is No. 5, followed by Xavier. West Virginia, Wichita State, Virginia and TCU round out the top 10. Kansas is No. 11.

North Carolina is No. 13 after beating Ohio State in its most recent game.

See the complete rankings below.

1. Villanova

2. Michigan State

3. Arizona State

4. Duke

5. Texas A&M

6. Xavier

7. West Virginia

8. Wichita State

9. Virginia

10. TCU

11. Kansas

12. Oklahoma

13. North Carolina

14. Purdue

15. Miami (Fla.)

16. Kentucky

17. Arizona

18. Baylor

19. Tennessee

20. Gonzaga

21. Cincinnati

22. Texas Tech

23. Seton Hall

24. Florida State

25. Creighton