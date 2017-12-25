Villanova Keeps Hold of Top Spot in AP Poll

Michigan State comes in at No. 2. 

By Stanley Kay
December 25, 2017

Villanova maintained its grip on the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 for the third consecutive week. 

The top four spots remained consistent from last week's poll: Michigan State, Arizona State and Duke again followed Villanova. 

Villanova received 43 first–place votes, while Michigan State earned 16. Arizona State received six. 

Villanova beat Hofstra 95–21 on Friday. The Wildcats are set to face DePaul on Wednesday. 

Texas A&M is No. 5, followed by Xavier. West Virginia, Wichita State, Virginia and TCU round out the top 10. Kansas is No. 11. 

North Carolina is No. 13 after beating Ohio State in its most recent game. 

See the complete rankings below. 

1. Villanova
2. Michigan State
3. Arizona State
4. Duke
5. Texas A&M
6. Xavier
7. West Virginia
8. Wichita State
9. Virginia
10. TCU
11. Kansas
12. Oklahoma
13. North Carolina
14. Purdue
15. Miami (Fla.)
16. Kentucky
17. Arizona
18. Baylor
19. Tennessee
20. Gonzaga
21. Cincinnati
22. Texas Tech
23. Seton Hall
24. Florida State
25. Creighton

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters