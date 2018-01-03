Grambling’s Shakyla Hill Gets 4th D-I Women’s Quad-Double

Grambling State Tigers guard Shakyla Hill (5) drives on Texas Southern Lady Tigers guard Joyce Kennerson (3) during the SWAC Basketball Tournament Championship game between Grambling State and Texas Southern on March 11, 2017 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire)
Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire

Hill had 15 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals. 

By Associated Press
January 03, 2018

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Shakyla Hill’s assist with the closing seconds of Grambling State’s win over Alabama State gave the junior guard the fourth quadruple-double in NCAA women’s basketball history on Wednesday night.

Hill found Monisha Neal for a 3-pointer that wrapped up the Tigers’ 93-71 win over the Hornets and accounted for Hill’s 10th assist to go with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals.

The last quadruple-double was by Soja Tate of Arkansas State against Mississippi Valley State on Jan. 27, 1993. Tate had 29 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals.

Veronica Pettry of Loyola Chicago had 12 points, 10 rebounds, 22 assists and 11 steals for the first official quadruple-double on Jan. 14, 1989. Steals didn’t become an official NCAA stat until 1987-88 and assists became an official stat just two years earlier.

Unofficially Jackie Spencer of Louisville had a quadruple double of 12 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists and 10 steals against Cincinnati on Feb. 2, 1985.

The other official quad-double — 10-10-10 and 12 steals — was by Ramona Jones of Lamar against Central Florida on Jan. 14, 1991.

On Sunday, Sabrina Ionescu, a sophomore at Oregon, picked up her NCAA record eighth career triple-double. There have been 18 triple doubles this season, four by Ionescu.

Hill did most of her damage in the second half when the Tigers (5-8, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), up 40-33, pulled away from the Hornets (2-11, 0-2). She had 11 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals after the break.

