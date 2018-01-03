Marquette guard Markus Howard exploded for a school record 52 points in a 95-90 overtime win over Providence. It's the first time this season that a Division 1 player has scored at least 50, and it's the highest scoring performance since Nate Wolters scored 53 for South Dakota State in 2013.

A sophomore, Howard came into the contest averaging 20.5 for the Golden Eagles, who improved to 11-4 overall and 2-1 in Big East play on the season.

Howard was 17-29 for the field, made 11 of his 19 three-point attempts and knocked down all seven of his free throws. He also had two assists and one rebound.

Howard is known as one of the best three-point shooters in the country, as Howard connected on 55% of his attempts last season and entered Wednesday's game with a 38% clip from behind the arc.

Making his performance even more incredible is the fact that Howard had five points with just over three minutes remaining in the first half. He then knocked down a pair of free throws and a three pointer to finish the first half with 10 points. He would go on to have 32 in the second half and added 10 in overtime to lead Marquette to victory.