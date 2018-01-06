LSU's Tremont Waters hit probably the best buzzer beater of the whole season to lead the Tigers over No. 11 Texas A&M 69–68 on Saturday.

With LSU down two on the final possession, the freshman point guard got the ball on the inbound and then put up the three from over 25 feet out.

Waters finished with 21 points. The Tigers are 10–4, while Texas A&M dropped to 0–3 in conference play.