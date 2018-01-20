Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young scored a career–high 48 points in the Sooners' loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Young, who leads the nation in points per game and assists, went 14-39 from the floor, including 8-20 from 3-point range.

The 39 field goal attempts and the 20 from the three-point line were the most ever in Big 12 history.

Young also hit all 12 of his free throw attempts in the 83–81 overtime defeat and was the only Sooner player that scored in double figures.

The performance was Young's sixth time scoring 30 or more points this season. The Wooden Award candidate also had eight assists, five rebounds and turned the ball over seven times.

Oklahoma State sent the game into overtime when Kendall Smith's buzzer-beater tied the score at 73.

Young's two free throws tied the score at 81 with 56 seconds left in overtime. Jeffrey Carroll's two free throws with 39 seconds gave the Cowobys a two-point lead and Young missed a three-point jumper at the buzzer that would have won the game.