Trae Young Scores Career-High 48 Points in Bedlam Loss

Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young scores a career–high 48 points in overtime loss to rival Oklahoma State.

By Scooby Axson
January 20, 2018

Oklahoma freshman guard Trae Young scored a career–high 48 points in the Sooners' loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Young, who leads the nation in points per game and assists, went 14-39 from the floor, including 8-20 from 3-point range.

The 39 field goal attempts and the 20 from the three-point line were the most ever in Big 12 history.

Young also hit all 12 of his free throw attempts in the 83–81 overtime defeat and was the only Sooner player that scored in double figures.

The performance was Young's sixth time scoring 30 or more points this season. The Wooden Award candidate also had eight assists, five rebounds and turned the ball over seven times.

Oklahoma State sent the game into overtime when Kendall Smith's buzzer-beater tied the score at 73.

Young's two free throws tied the score at 81 with 56 seconds left in overtime. Jeffrey Carroll's two free throws with 39 seconds gave the Cowobys a two-point lead and Young missed a three-point jumper at the buzzer that would have won the game.

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters