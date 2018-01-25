The ending of the No. 13 Ohio State–Penn State game was nuts, as the Nittany Lions took an 82–79 buzzer beater win Thursday.

Ohio State's Keita Bates-Diop hit a game-tying three with five seconds left.

It seemed the game was headed to overtime, but then Penn State's Tony Carr immediately came back and hit a three from 35 feet out at the buzzer to win on the road.

Madness immediately ensued, with Penn State players sliding onto the court and swarming Carr.

It was Ohio State's first Big Ten loss.

Carr finished with 28 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Bates-Diop​ finished with 25 points.