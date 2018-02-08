Report: Colorado State to Fire Coach Larry Eustachy

By Charlotte Carroll
February 08, 2018

Colorado State will reportedly fire men's basketball coach Larry Eustachy as the school investigates the climate of the program, The Denver Post's Matt L. Stephens reported Thursday.

According to the Post, the school plans to terminate his contract based on the coach violating the zero tolerance policy he received in 2014 regarding his abusive behavior. The school said then he created an atmosphere of ''fear and intimidation'' among his players. 

He was placed on administrative leave by athletic director Joe Parker on Saturday. 

Parker and other personnel have interviewed players and coaches. An interview with Eustachy is expected Friday and his termination will be following that, according to the Post

On Thursday, Justin Michael reported that players were frustrated with the situation and interim head coach Steve Barnes, so they boycotted practice. The team is tired of getting information from media instead of the athletic department, reports Sean Star.

Eustachy coached at Iowa State before photos of him partying with college students were uncovered in a report by the Des Moines Register. He resigned in 2003.

This is Eustachy's sixth season with the Rams. 

Read the rest of The Denver Post's story here

