A University of Arizona cheerleader was kicked out of the game for heckling an Arizona State player Thursday night.

Play was stopped in the second half of the game when Arizona State guard Remy Martin was at the free throw line.

The cheerleader got the attention of Pac-12 official Randy McCall.

A first? Arizona Wildcats cheerleader ejected from the #ASU game. pic.twitter.com/vtqEvYZH2X — azcentral sports (@azcsports) February 16, 2018

"He was yelling, using the (megaphone) to call out people by name, which is not acceptable. And he was asked to please stop, and he chose not to," said McCall to the Arizona Republic.

Cheerleaders are prohibited from yelling into their megaphones during game play and can't call out specific players names.

The cheerleader in question said "Not today, Remy," leading to him being tossed from the contest.

Arizona beat Arizona State 77-70.