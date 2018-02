The 2018 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament bracket has been released.

The tournament will be held in New York City's Madison Square Garden from Feb. 28 to March 4.

Here's a rundown of the schedule:

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Game 1 – No. 13 Illinois vs. No. 12 Iowa, 5:30 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network

Game 2 – No. 14 Rutgers vs. No. 11 Minnesota, After Game 1 on the Big Ten Network

Thursday, March 1

Game 3 – No. 9 Wisconsin vs. No. 8 Maryland, Noon on the Big Ten Network

Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 5 Michigan, 25 minutes after Game 3 on the Big Ten Network

Game 5 – No. 10 Northwestern vs. No. 7 Penn State, 6:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network

Game 6 – Winner of Game 2 vs. No. 6 Indiana, 25 minutes after Game 5 on the Big Ten Network

Friday, March 2

Game 7 – Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 1 Michigan State, Noon ET on the Big Ten Network

Game 8 – Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 4 Nebraska, 25 minutes after Game 7 on the Big Ten Network

Game 9 – Winner of Game 5 vs. No. 2 Ohio State, 6:30 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network

Game 10 – Winner of Game 6 vs. No. 3 Purdue, 25 minutes after Game 9 on the Big Ten Network

Saturday, March 3

Semifinals – Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 2 p.m. ET on CBS Sports

Semifinals – Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports

Sunday, March 4

Championship Game, 4:30 p.m. on CBS Sports