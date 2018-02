The Pacific-12 Conference men's basketball tournament will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas from March 7–10.

Arizona will be looking for their second straight conference tournament title and seventh overall.

Round 1: Wednesday, March 7

Game 1: Seed No. 9 vs. Seed No. 8, 3 p.m. ET, Pac–12 Network

Game 2: Seed No. 12 vs. Seed No. 5, 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac–12 Network

Game 3: Seed No. 10 vs. Seed No. 7, 9 p.m. ET, Pac–12 Network

Game 4: Seed No. 11 vs. Seed No. 6, 11:30 p.m. ET, Pac–12 Network

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Seed No. 1, 3 p.m. ET, Pac–12 Network

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Seed No. 4, 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac–12 Network

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Seed No. 2, 9 p.m. ET, Pac–12 Network

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Seed No. 3, 11:30 p.m., FS1

Semifinals: Friday, March 9

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9 p.m. ET, Pac–12 Network

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 11:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Championship: Saturday, March 10

Game 11: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner, 10 p.m. ET, FS1