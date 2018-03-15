Rhode Island freshman guard Fatts Russell is one of the early stars of the 2018 NCAA tournament as he takes on the Oklahoma Sooners in the first round.

He is listed at 5'10" and 165 pounds on his profile on the team's official GoRhody page, so how did he get the nickname "Fatts"? Many took to Twitter to ask the question during the game.

According to his bio, he has been called "Fatts" his whole life. The nickname was given to him by his mother because he was a chubby baby.

A photo of him as a baby was shown on the CBS broadcast.

Rhode Island and Oklahoma were tied 69–69 at the end of regulation.