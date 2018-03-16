Eight members of Pittsburgh's men's basketball team will receive their release to transfer elsewhere, according to ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

The players are Parker Stewart, Ryan Luther, Malik Ellison, Kene Chukwuka, Marcus Carr, Khameron Davis, Terrell Brown and Shamiel Stephenson, according to ESPN.

Pitt has a policy for the undergraduate players that would not allow them to transfer to any other ACC school or any school on the team's schedule for next season.

Pitt is currently looking for a new head coach after parting ways with Kevin Stallings. The team met with former Indiana head coach Tom Crean, who has spent time as an ESPN analyst during the past season.

Stallings finished his two years at Pitt with a 24-41 record. He was 0–18 against ACC opponents this season.