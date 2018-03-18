No. 1-seeded Xavier was knocked out of the 2018 NCAA tournament with a 75–70 loss to No. 9-seeded Florida State in the second round at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Villanova and Kansas are the last two remaining No. 1 seeds in the tournament. Michigan, a No. 3 seed, is the highest remaining seed on the left side of the bracket.

Florida State overcame a 12-point deficit in the second half. The game was tied at 68 with 2:22 remaining. FSU took its first lead of the second half with 1:08 remaining when PJ Savoy hit a three-pointer.

Florida State TAKES ITS FIRST LEAD OF THE 2ND HALF!!! 😱#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/8SGCYcXGyP — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 19, 2018

The Seminoles were powered by guard Trent Forrest, who posted 13 points, five rebounds, three steals and three assists. Braian Angola led the team with 16 points.

Last year, Xavier defeated FSU in the second round of the tournament.

Florida State will play No. 4-seeded Gonzaga on Thursday night in Los Angeles.