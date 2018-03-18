No. 7-seeded Texas A&M upset the No. 2-seeded and reigning champion North Carolina 86–65 at Charlotte's Spectrum Center in the second round of the West Regional of the 2018 NCAA tournament. The Aggies will play in the Sweet 16 for the sixth time in school history.

Texas A&M last reached the Sweet 16 in 2016 under head coach Billy Kennedy.

The Aggies pulled away with a 29–8 stretch to end the first half and led 42–28 into halftime. Texas A&M was led by TJ Starks, who finished the game with 21 points, five assists and three rebounds.

Joel Berry II was UNC's leading scorer with 21 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Texas A&M will play Michigan on Thursday in Los Angeles. That game will be broadcast on CBS.