UMBC plans to offer head coach Ryan Odom a new long-term contract that includes a salary increase, athletic director Tim Hall tells ESPN.

"We need to do within our realm what we can," Hall told ESPN. "We obviously can't do what the Power 5 schools can do, or anything near that. I think at some point Ryan wants to do it on a bigger stage. I'm just hoping it's down the road instead of now."

Odom's name has surfaced as a possible candidate for coaching vacancies after he led UMBC to victory against Virginia in the first round of the NCAA tournament and became the first No. 16 seed to defeat a No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament history. The Retrievers lost to Kansas State 50–43 in the Round of 32.

Odom, 43, just wrapped up his second season as UMBC's head coach. He went 21–13 in his first season and then 25–11 this season. He previously coached at Charlotte. When he accepted the UMBC job, Odom signed a seven-year deal where he earns $230K per season.

East Carolina is one of the schools that has reportedly been interested in Odom, according to USA Today.

Sports Illustrated commemorated the historic upset by featuring UMBC on a digital cover of the magazine.