Purdue center Isaac Haas told reporters that he remains optimistic and would like to play in the Sweet 16 on Friday night against Texas Tech despite fracturing his right elbow in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Head coach Matt Painter sounded pessimistic about Haas' availability.

“Until he can practice, until he can shoot a right-handed free throw, until he can rebound with two hands,” Painter said, according to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

Painter noted that Haas needs to show that he can make a free throw and grab a rebound with two hands and Haas has not been able to display that yet.

X-rays showed that Haas' elbow will require surgery to fix.

Haas had an elbow brace that was designed by Purdue mechanical engineering students. Haas took the court before last Sunday's game against Butler for the team's pregame warm-up and wore an elbow brace but it was not approved by the NCAA.

Here's the brace that Purdue mechanical engineering students designed for Isaac Haas. He says he'll try to play Thursday vs. Texas Tech.

Haas is averaging 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.