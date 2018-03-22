No. 9 Kansas State beat No. 5 Kentucky 61–58 to move on to the Elite Eight.
It was Kansas State's first win over Kentucky in program history.
After a few No. 1 seeds and other likely winners went down, Kentucky was the big favorite to win it all.
Bruce Weber's Wildcats opened with a 13–1 lead to start the game. Kentucky struggled coming back the rest of the game.
Both teams struggled with fouls: Kansas State has had three players foul out, including star Xavier Sneed who fouled out in the final minute.
Barry Brown Jr. made a layup to give Kansas State a huge two-point lead with 18.5 seconds left in the game.
ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 23, 2018
K-STATE TAKES THE LEAD! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ecgUPeMb5p
Kentucky took the ball back and missed a shot, fouling Kansas State shortly after.
Amaad Wainright then made one free throw to give Kansas State a three-point lead.
Kentucky had a chance to tie the game and send to overtime, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed the shot.
K-STATE SURVIVES!!!— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 23, 2018
The Wildcats hold off Kentucky and move on to the #Elite8#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/UQXBB8eBVe
Sneed led Kansas State with 22 points and nine rebounds.
Kansas State next faces Loyola-Chicago on Saturday in the Elite Eight.