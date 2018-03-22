No. 9 Kansas State beat No. 5 Kentucky 61–58 to move on to the Elite Eight.

It was Kansas State's first win over Kentucky in program history.

After a few No. 1 seeds and other likely winners went down, Kentucky was the big favorite to win it all.

Bruce Weber's Wildcats opened with a 13–1 lead to start the game. Kentucky struggled coming back the rest of the game.

Both teams struggled with fouls: Kansas State has had three players foul out, including star Xavier Sneed who fouled out in the final minute.

Barry Brown Jr. made a layup to give Kansas State a huge two-point lead with 18.5 seconds left in the game.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!



K-STATE TAKES THE LEAD! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ecgUPeMb5p — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 23, 2018

Kentucky took the ball back and missed a shot, fouling Kansas State shortly after.

Amaad Wainright then made one free throw to give Kansas State a three-point lead.

Kentucky had a chance to tie the game and send to overtime, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed the shot.

K-STATE SURVIVES!!!



The Wildcats hold off Kentucky and move on to the #Elite8#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/UQXBB8eBVe — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 23, 2018

Sneed led Kansas State with 22 points and nine rebounds.

Kansas State next faces Loyola-Chicago on Saturday in the Elite Eight.