Kansas State Heads to Elite Eight With Kentucky Upset

No. 9 Kansas State beat No. 5 Kentucky 61–58 to move on to the Elite Eight. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 22, 2018

No. 9 Kansas State beat No. 5 Kentucky 61–58 to move on to the Elite Eight. 

It was Kansas State's first win over Kentucky in program history.

After a few No. 1 seeds and other likely winners went down, Kentucky was the big favorite to win it all.

Bruce Weber's Wildcats opened with a 13–1 lead to start the game. Kentucky struggled coming back the rest of the game. 

Both teams struggled with fouls: Kansas State has had three players foul out, including star Xavier Sneed who fouled out in the final minute. 

Barry Brown Jr. made a layup to give Kansas State a huge two-point lead with 18.5 seconds left in the game. 

Kentucky took the ball back and missed a shot, fouling Kansas State shortly after.

Amaad Wainright then made one free throw to give Kansas State a three-point lead.

Kentucky had a chance to tie the game and send to overtime, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed the shot. 

Sneed led Kansas State with 22 points and nine rebounds. 

Kansas State next faces Loyola-Chicago on Saturday in the Elite Eight. 

You May Like

More College Basketball

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now