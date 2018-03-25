The Cinderella story of Loyola-Chicago will last at least one more game after the 11-seed Ramblers knocked off 9-seed Kansas State 78-62 to earn their second ever trip to the Final Four.

The last time Loyola-Chicago reached the national semifinals, it took home the national championship after a blowout win over Duke and a two-point win over Cincinnati in the championship.

That was 1963.

A lot has changed in the 55 years since the Ramblers captured the national title, including the appearance Sister Jean.

Here is the 98-year-old team chaplain at Saturday's Elite Eight game looking young and spry and ready to cause a little trouble as indicated by her decision to wear her hat backward.

SISTER JEAN HAS HER HAT ON BACKWARDS pic.twitter.com/9rKTQHEV7z — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) March 25, 2018

Here is is Sister Jean in 1963, when she was 43, looking like she is going to spend all day reading religious texts and studying scriptures.

Here's what Sister Jean looked like the last time Loyola-Chicago went to the Final Four: pic.twitter.com/74huzc2FEs — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 25, 2018

The Ramblers will face Michigan in the Final Four on Saturday, and although Charles Matthews of the Wolverines said he doesn't know who Sister Jean is, Matthews and the rest of us should get ready to see a lot of her. Whether its shots of her during the game or maybe photos of the new Sister Jean bobbleheads, there will be plenty Sister Jean coverage come Saturday.

