Kansas big man Udoka Azubuike's mother, Florence, will be reunited with her son for the first time in six years after a special travel visa was issued so that she could watch him play in the Final Four, according to multiple reports.

His mother will be in attendance on Saturday when the Jayhawks play the Villanova Wildcats in San Antonio. Her visa, which is for a nonimmigrant travel visit, will also allow her to stay for the national championship game on Monday if Kansas wins.

"It's going to be an emotional moment for me." Azubuike told reporters.

Kansas U.S. Rep Kevin Yoder had been working with the Nigerian consulate to obtain the visa for Azubuike's mother, as first reported by Rustin Dodd of The Athletic. She is slated to fly from Nigeria to France and then arrive in the United States on Friday evening.

Azubuike left Nigeria in the ninth grade to play basketball in America for Potter's House Christian Academy in Florida.